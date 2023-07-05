The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County has an upcoming meeting

This meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 12th, at 6 PM at the Jasper Riverwalk.

If bad weather occurs the meeting will be at the Jasper Library Hickory Room.

The meet-up point will be in shelter house number 4, the one closest to the parking lot; unless it is occupied.

The meeting will start with an educational invasive plant ID walk featuring Wintercreeper, Chinese Yam, and Sweet Autumn Clematis vines.

To learn more about the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County visit their website at isacdc.org, or their Facebook page at facebook.com/ISACofDuboisCounty.