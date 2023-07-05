Cops Cycling for Survivors will kick off next week

The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana will begin on Monday, July 10th.

The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

A departure ceremony is planned for 8 AM EDT at the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis.

Cyclists will depart shortly after comments by Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director, Tim Horty.

While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana’s officers recognized by state and federal officials as receiving line-of-duty death benefits, this year’s ride pays special tribute to the four officers who died in 2022:

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanfordof Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz of the Elwood Police Department

and Police Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department.

Also honored this year is Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Department of Correction.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members, and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement.