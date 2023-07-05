Latest News

A new photography exhibit will be at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

The work of Jasper photographer, Jay Hamlin will be on display from July 6th through September 24th at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. 

Hamlin’s exhibit features photographs from his recent travels to Jasper’s Sister City, Pfaffenweiler, Germany. 

First Thursday Receptions will take place on Thursday, July 6th, Thursday, August 3rd, and Thursday, September 7th, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. 

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. 

School groups, clubs, and students are welcome and admission is free, donations are appreciated. 

For more information, call 812-482-3070.

On By Celia Neukam

