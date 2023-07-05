As of Wednesday, July 5th at 3:47 PM the Silver Alert for Loretta Ford has been canceled.

_______________________________________________________________________________

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing St. Joseph County Woman.

This Silver Alert is due to the South Bend Police Department investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Loretta Ford.

Loretta is missing from South Bend which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 AM.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Loretta Ford, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.