Sergeant Heather Glenn, courtesy of the Indiana State Police

On July 2nd, 2023, Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn investigated a domestic dispute between an unidentified female victim, and Sean Hubert, 34, of Tell City. The female victim was able to make it to Perry County Memorial Hospital to be treated for unlisted injuries. Sergeant Glenn made contact with the female victim and led herself and other officers to search for Hubert.

The following day, the female victim advised hospital staff at PCMH that Hubert was on his way to the hospital. Officers from the Tell City Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and Cannelton Police Department promptly responded to the hospital.

Upon arrival, Sergeant Glenn made contact and attempted to arrest Hubert, to no avail. Hubert refused to comply, prompting Sergeant Glenn to deploy an electronic-controlled weapon. It was ineffective.

During a brief struggle, Hubert drew a firearm and Sergeant Glenn was shot. Officers standing by returned fired and shot Hubert. Both Sergeant Glenn and Hubert were treated for their injuries at the scene, further succumbing to their injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Sergeant Glenn worked for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years. Sergeant Glenn was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community. Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin advised that Sergeant Glenn was a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten.