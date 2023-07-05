The details for the 2023 Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot have been announced

Jasper Strassenfest’s Half Pot event has returned beginning on Thursday, July 6th at two booths; in front of the Southgate Shopping Center and in front of Ruler Foods in Jasper.

The Half Pot is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 3rd-6th.

Tickets can be purchased with cash only during booth hours at the Southgate Shopping Center and Northside Ruler Foods locations on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 PM until 6 PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 AM until 2 PM through Sunday, July 30th.

The Southgate booth will move to 4th Street for the Jasper Strassenfest on Thursday, August 3rd and sales will continue there for the duration of the fest. The Northside Ruler booth will remain in place with extended hours during the fest with Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 PM, Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Tickets will also be on sale at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and VUJ Bookstore during their business hours.

The current pot total as of Thursday, July 5th stands at $5,000.

You must be 18 years of age to participate in the Half Pot raffle.

For rules and regulations or other information, jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.