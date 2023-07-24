(Jasper, IN) Doris ”Dot” Schnarr, age 89 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:20 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper surrounded by family.

Doris was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 17, 1934, to Elmer and Clara “Kate” (Fuhs) Vonderheide. She married Morris W. Schnarr on April 19, 1952, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2014.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their St. Ann’s Sodality. She was also a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella.

Doris was a proud career “Army wife” making a home for her family in Fort Benjamin Harrison (Indianapolis, IN), Heidelberg Germany, Leesville Louisiana, Fort Greely Alaska, Akron Ohio, Cleveland Ohio, and Fort Knox Kentucky. The family also lived in Jasper and Dubois while Morris did tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam, eventually returning to Dubois County to live full-time.

Doris retired from Kmart in Jasper.

She enjoyed volunteering, traveling, playing cards, board games, feeding and watching her backyard birds, and watching IU Basketball. Mostly though, she loved spending time with her family and friends. “Grandma Dot” loved to sing and was always singing to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by three children, Deborah Schitter (Michael), Jasper, Glenn Schnarr (Judy), Celestine, and Cheryl “Cherie” DeKemper (Joe), Dubois, eleven grandchildren, David Schitter, Jeffrey Schitter, Samantha Schitter McDaniel, Christian Schnarr, Derrick Schnarr, Sasia Schnarr Fehribach, Adam Schnarr, Lynee Schnarr Heichelbech, Jillian DeKemper Eckerle, Roy Beckman, and Tina Beckman Fawks, twenty-two great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two sisters, Mary Lou Traylor, Jasper, and Sarah Theising, Dubois, two brothers, Charles “Charlie” Vonderheide, Schnellville, and William “Bill” Vonderheide, Rosiclare, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were her parents, one son, Gary Schnarr, and a great-grandson, Michael Schitter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris “Dot” Schnarr will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. The St. Ann’s Sodality and the D of I will conduct a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com