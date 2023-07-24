Joseph J. Buechler, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.



Joseph was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 19, 1937, to Michael and Bertha (Engelhart) Buechler. His first marriage was to Minda La Verne (McEntire) Buechler. She preceded him in death on May 28, 1971. His second marriage was to Naomi “Ruth” (Winkler) Buechler on January 19, 1972. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2022.



Joseph worked for Helming Brothers. He built the Newburg locks and dam. He also worked for Dubois County Cable Television which is now Spectrum, for most of his life.

In his younger years, Joseph enjoyed being a stock car driver. He loved fishing, hunting, Nascar races, his many neighbors and friends, and his beloved cat.

He was a member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Club.



Joseph is survived by, one son; JoeDee (Connie) Buechler, stepson; David Stilwell, stepdaughter; Renee Stilwell, grandson; Daniel (Sheila) Buechler, step-grandson; Shaun Stilwell, step-granddaughter; Jaime Stilwell, and several great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his first wife; Minda La Verne Buechler, his second wife; Naomi Ruth Buechler, two step-daughters; Sheila Stilwell, Sherri Bohnert, and grandson; Tim Bohnert.



A funeral service for Joseph John Buechler will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. Pastor Brett Eckert will officiate.



A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or a favorite charity.



Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com