The Jasper Chamber has announced the ribbon cutting of a new bakery in Jasper.

This new bakery called “Cafe Pina Bakery” is part of the Cafe Pina Restaurant and right next door to it; located at 225 River Centre Landing – Suite B.

The ribbon cutting for Cafe Pina Bakery will be held on Friday, July 28th, at 9 AM.

For information about Cafe Pina Bakery visit their website at cafepinarestaurant.com/bakery or their Facebook page at facebook.com/CafePinaIN.