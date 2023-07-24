Registration is open for the upcoming 2023 Wettlauf 5K Run & Fitness Walk.

The Wettlauf 5K will be held during the Strassenfest in Jasper on Saturday, August 5 with the race beginning at 8 AM ET at the corner of 9th and Main Streets.

The course includes rolling, paved city streets, and the route will be well-marked and policed, and have water stations and mile splits.

While supplies last participants will receive a unique 2023 Wettlauf t-shirt.

Awards will be presented to the first three places in each male and female in the 5K Run. Also, there will be an award for the overall winner in the male and female categories.

The 2023 male and female divisions are 0-10 years of age; 11-14; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; and age 70 and over.

There will be no times or awards for the Fitness Walk.

The entry fee is $20 until July 28th and $25 after. Children 12 years of age or under may enter the race or walk for $15. Children riding in strollers enter for free.

To pre-register for the 5K, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Wettlauf5K. Pre-registrants may pick up their packets on the day of the race.

Late registration may be completed on the day of the race, beginning at 6:30 AM ET.

For more information on the Wettlauf 5K Run & Fitness Walk, call (812) 639-4227.