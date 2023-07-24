Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is looking for volunteers

Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center’s mission is to improve the bodies, minds, and spirits of children and adults with disabilities through the use of equine-assisted therapy. The horse provides the challenged rider with a feeling of freedom and independence that might be limited in their everyday life. Equine program activities are used as a form of therapy to achieve physical, psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and communication goals.

Volunteers are key in helping Freedom Reins meet its mission and are the backbone of the therapeutic riding program. Volunteers are involved in and support all areas of the program including Horse Leaders and Side Walkers, Assistant Instructors, Horse Care, Barn and Facilities Maintenance, Volunteer Outreach and Coordination, Social Media and Marketing, and Landscaping Maintenance

No experience is necessary. Volunteer training is being offered on the following dates for new and familiar volunteers at the arena at 1077 N. Meridian Road in Jasper:

Saturday, August 5th @ 10:00 – 11:30 am

Wednesday, August 7th @ 6:00 – 7:30 pm

They will have orientation and side walker training for the new volunteers and horse leading/groundwork training for existing horse leaders and side walkers.

You can confirm your spot by contacting Kim Dietz, ksdietz@bellsouth.net, or call/text 812-631-6379.