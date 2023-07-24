The Dubois County Museum in Jasper is set to host members of the 1973 Jasper High School State Marching Band Champions on Saturday, August 5, for an open house from 1-4:00 P.M. at the museum. The reunion will feature photos of the year and possibly another glimpse at the state championship trophy. The museum is also open for the opportunity to view the exhibits in the largest county museum in the state of Indiana and its over 50,000 square feet of exhibits. Parts of the museum are air-conditioned and offer an opportunity to comfortably gather away from the August weather. Refreshments will be served.

Admission to the museum will be charged. Fees are $5 per adult, $3 per high school student, $2 per middle and elementary students and those 4 years and younger are free. Those with museum memberships are admitted for free. The museum is open till 4:00 p.m. on this day.

The Jasper Wildcat band began their march to the first Indiana State Marching Band Championship in early June of 1973. One hundred eighty-two members assembled under the direction of Donald V. Gamble and James L. Holler to learn the new program and introduce the fifty-nine freshmen bandsmen to the work and precision required of a marching band. The 1974 “J” yearbook recalled the annual band trip to Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The State Fair in August offered the band their first chance to present their show. The band performed on the fairground’s dirt track and was timed as competitions are today. They placed a disappointing 11th place. They had hoped to compete with the yearly favorites like Anderson Indians and several Indianapolis schools. They regrouped and came back and won the Salem, IN contest in October. The band then traveled to competition on October 20, 1973, at Indianapolis Northwest High School against seven other top bands who all received superior ratings at their regional competitions. The “J” writers stated “that with a bright fanfare and a bold ending”, the Marching Wildcats were awarded first place in the contest. “After much celebration and official ceremonies, the State Champions settled down to participate in a very successful concert season” stated the writers of the “J” yearbook.