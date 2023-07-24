Knox County, IN – On Friday afternoon, July 21, at around 3 P.M., Indiana State Police responded to US 41 at Old US 41 in Oaktown to investigate a crash that occurred during a police pursuit. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that a stolen 1997 Dodge Dakota from Vigo County was traveling south on US 41. Deputies responded to the area and spotted the vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but the driver refused to stop and continued traveling south on US 41, eventually entering Knox County where the driver collided with another vehicle, ending the pursuit.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed all three juvenile passengers in the alleged stolen vehicle were reported missing from Vigo and Owen Counties. A 16-year-old Terre Haute male was driving the 1997 Dodge Dakota south on US 41 and approaching Old US 41 at Oaktown. As the driver was approaching the intersection, he entered the right turn lane and attempted to turn right onto Old US 41. The vehicle was traveling too fast to make the right turn and collided with the driver’s side of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped at the stop sign on Old US 41 at US 41. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was identified as James Mayall, 88, of Oaktown. Mayall was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Dodge Dakota was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries and later transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes. A 16-year-old Poland female was also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes for minor injuries and later transported to Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village. A third passenger, a 15-year-old male from Terre Haute, was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. His current condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Criminal charges are pending.