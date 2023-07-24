(Dubois, IN) Dubois County Highway Department officials have advised that Country Road 450 North, by Wabash Valley Produce, will be shut down for periods of time throughout the day on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Wabash Valley Produce will have on-site personnel to direct traffic around the closure. Officials request motorists to avoid the area, if possible, so the work can move as quickly as possible.

Questions about this closure and requests for more information can be directed to the Dubois County Highway Department at 812-482-5505.