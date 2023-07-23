Multiple fitness classes will be offered by Memorial Hospital in November.
The fitness classes include a variety of exercise types for people of all ages.
All classes will be held at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.
The following is a list of classes being offered in November:
- Power 60
- Pump 2.0
- Get Fit
- Yoga Fitness
- Flow Yoga
- Barre Above
- Barre Fusion
- Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo
- Jazzercise Sculpt 45
- Mix & Motivate
For class details, to see what classes are upcoming soon, or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.