Multiple fitness classes will be offered by Memorial Hospital in November.

The fitness classes include a variety of exercise types for people of all ages. 

All classes will be held at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. 

The following is a list of classes being offered in November:

  • Power 60
  • Pump 2.0
  • Get Fit
  • Yoga Fitness
  • Flow Yoga
  • Barre Above
  • Barre Fusion
  • Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo
  • Jazzercise Sculpt 45
  • Mix & Motivate

For class details, to see what classes are upcoming soon, or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.

