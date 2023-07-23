Multiple fitness classes will be offered by Memorial Hospital in November.

The fitness classes include a variety of exercise types for people of all ages.

All classes will be held at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The following is a list of classes being offered in November:

Power 60

Pump 2.0

Get Fit

Yoga Fitness

Flow Yoga

Barre Above

Barre Fusion

Jazzercise Cardio Sculpt Lo

Jazzercise Sculpt 45

Mix & Motivate

For class details, to see what classes are upcoming soon, or to register for the classes, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.