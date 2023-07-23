Memorial Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s and Dementia caregiver support group.

The meeting dates for the support group are the first Tuesday of every month; and the next meeting will be on Tuesday, August 8th from 6:30 to 8 PM in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located in the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

This support group allows caregivers to come together to share knowledge and experiences in caring for loved ones who are affected by these illnesses.

Pre-registration is not necessary to attend.

For more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.”

If you are not comfortable attending due to Covid-19 but would like more information on dementia and being a caregiver, call 812-996-2862.