A Diabetes management class is being held by Memorial Hospital.

The “Change the Life you Live: Diabetes” classes are facilitated by Certified Diabetes Educators who teach participants how to control their diabetes using medication, self-monitoring, nutrition, and physical activity.

A variety of classes are offered beginning with Diabetes Pathways, which is a baseline class for those newly diagnosed with diabetes. Following the completion of Diabetes Pathways, additional classes are offered for a more personalized curriculum.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 812-996-0521.