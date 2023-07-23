Memorial Hospital has announced a new Fertility care program.

This free informational session introduces and discusses the Creighton Model FertilityCare System of natural family planning techniques.

The model is based upon a couple’s knowledge and understanding of their naturally-occurring phases of fertility and infertility and has been proven to help couples struggling with infertility achieve pregnancy or to avoid pregnancy.

The introductory session of this program is free. The full program includes materials and up to 8 follow-up sessions.

For more information about the FertilityCare program, to learn the full program cost, or to register, contact the Holy Family Center for Life Fertility Care Program at 812-421-2030.