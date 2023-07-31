Violet M. Ruckriegel, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Violet was born in Martin County, Indiana on September 11, 1935, to William and Wilma (Dillon) Tomey. She married Wayne H. Ruckriegel on February 26, 1956, in Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2004.

She retired from Jasper Engines and Transmissions after many years of service, where she was their first female transmission builder.

Violet was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #2366.

She enjoyed flowers, making quilts, her Barbie, Giraffe, and Angel collections, A Dale Earnhardt fan, going to the casino, and especially spending time with her family.

Violet is survived by two daughters; Sheila Oeding (Terry), Ferdinand, and Darla Wagner (Gary), St. Anthony, one son, Scott Ruckriegel (Lisa), Loogootee, six grandchildren, Karla Goodman, Tracy Moriarty, Megan Ruckriegel, Rachel Lindauer, Brandi Hellman, and Zach Whitecotten, nine great-grandchildren, one sister, Agnes Berry, Jasper, and one brother, Mike Fields, Loogootee.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were two sisters, Mary Berry and Betty Hotz, and one brother, Charles Tomey.

A funeral service for Violet M. Ruckriegel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, with burial to follow in Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or a favorite charity.

