The Knies Family Reunion will be on September 10th at the Celestine Community Club. All descendants of John Bernard and Mary (Teders) Knies are invited to attend to enjoy a day with food, fun, and socialization.

A mass will be celebrated at St. Isidore Parish (St. Raphael’s Campus at Dubois) at 10:00 a.m. with the mass intention for the family of John Bernard Knies and Mary Magdalena Teders Knies.

The doors at Celestine Community Club will open at 11:00 a.m. A meal prepared in-house will be served at 1:00 p.m. An afternoon is planned with activities for all.

Advance registration by August 14th is required. Instructions to register will be provided by your primary family designee. If you have further questions regarding registration, please contact your family designee or email KniesFamilyReunion@gmail.com