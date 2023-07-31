Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV accident that happened Saturday near Celestine that claimed the life of 15-year-old Brendon Gutgsell.

At 6:21 P.M., emergency responders were dispatched to the area of County Road 900 E approximately a quarter mile south of State Road 164.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Brendon Gutgsell was operating a side-by-side ORV when he lost control and struck an embankment. No safety gear was being worn at the time of the accident.

Brendon attended Forest Park, where he played on the tennis team. Tennis courts at Forest Park, Southridge, Jasper, Northeast Dubois, and all over Southern Indiana are lit up in memory of Brendon. He was the son of Tracy and Mark Gutgsell. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gutgsell family.