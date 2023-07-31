Doris A. Metz, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:20 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 21, 1934, to Edward and Mary (Brenner) Matheis. She married Clarence Metz and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2022.

She was a homemaker.

Doris enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting, gardening, and spending time with family.

Surviving are two sons, Arnie Metz, Salem, IN, and Dan Metz (Kathy), Brighton, Colorado, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one daughter, Donna Schnell, and several brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life for Doris Metz will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

