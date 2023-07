The Daughters of Isabella Jasper Circle #140 is soon holding a meeting.

The meeting will take place on Monday, August 14th at 6:30 PM in Room 301 in St. Joseph Church Parish Center.

At the meeting, Draping of the Charter will be held for recently deceased members Delores “Dee” Cassidy, Gloria M Fierst, Shirley Ann Eckert, Ardella Wilmes, Lucille Doty, and Doris “Dot” Schnarr.

St. Joseph Church Parish Center is located at 1029 Kundeck Street in Jasper.