Shiloh Life Center is hosting a back to school bash today.

The event will take place from 12 to 4 PM today at the Shiloh Life Center Located at 1971 West State Road 56 in Jasper and will offer food and games, as well as opportunities for children to get ready for the approaching school year.

While supplies last, free school supplies will be provided with supplies tailored to the child’s grade level, as well as hygiene items, and a backpack.

Free haircuts will also be offered at the event for children ages 4 through 18 as well as makeup and waxing offered for children ages 12 through 18. The haircuts will be provided by supervised students from The Salon Professional Academy and local stylists.

If you have any questions about the event call 812-817-0925.