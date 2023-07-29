(Floyd County, IN) Troopers from the Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post arrived at the residence of 12-year-veteran, Senior Trooper Zachary Smith, on Thursday afternoon to deliver administrative paperwork.

Authorities arrived at Trooper Smith’s home and observed him pull into the driveway as the sole occupant in his personal vehicle. They initiated a conversation where Trooper Smith displayed signs of impairment and an investigation was initiated.

As a result, Senior Trooper Zachary Smith was arrested on a Class C Misdemeanor charge for Operating While Intoxicated. He was transported to, and lodged in, the Floyd County Jail.