(Birdseye, IN) Michelle Ann King, age 48, of Birdseye, passed away at 1:43 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born March 29, 1975, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Harold “Butch” and Elaine (Beyke) Betz. She married Tim King on August 14, 2015. Michelle was a lifelong member of the Celestine Community Club; worked at Masterbrand in Ferdinand; enjoyed camping, fishing, and country music. Michelle was preceded in death by her sister, Karla Woods; and her mother-in-law, Betty King.

She is survived by her husband, Tim King of Birdseye; three daughters, Britney Cooper of Spencer, Kaitlin Cooper of Jasper, Tarzana Sadler of Loogootee; her parents, Butch and Elaine Betz of Celestine; three sisters, Diana Betz of Celestine, Lori (Glen) O’Brien of Crystal, Melissa (Cody) Lynch of Dubois; two brothers, Nicholas Betz of Birdseye, Joseph Betz of Evansville; and her father-in-law, Garroll King of Birdseye.

Funeral services for Michelle Ann King will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, August 2nd, at Nass and Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in Birdseye Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation, from 2:00– 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com