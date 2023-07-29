(Huntingburg, IN) Lora Mattocks Altstadt passed from this life to complete peace in the arms of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on July 27, 2023, at 10:09 CST at St Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born October 2, 1937, in Parr, Indiana. She graduated from Fair Oaks High School, Indiana State University Evansville with a B.S., and Trinity Theological College with a M.S. in Education. It was in 1955 that she met the love of her life, Jerry Altstadt, and shortly after that she and his eyes met that ended in a full life of love, devotion, and loyalty. The couple sealed this relationship with marriage in St. Augustine in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Lora’s early life was centered on Scripture and serving people. This was instilled in her character by her mother, Millie McCurtain Mattocks, and her father, Elwyn Mattocks. As she grew older, she became interested in sports as her father made her the official scorekeeper of his semi-professional baseball team.

After a few years, she became a top cheerleader and booster for Rex Mundi High School, Southridge High School, Indiana State University Evansville, and St. Benedict College with her husband as coach. During the many years of those athletic experiences, they had six children.

Lora loved to provide a welcoming experience to the people who participated in the many events held at the Altstadt home and pole barn in Perry County. Included in this were events held for the Serra Club of Dubois County, the Alumni of St. Meinrad Seminary also the Seminarians in the school at St. Meinrad, Indiana. In addition, Lora co-sponsored with her husband many bus trips to Mother Angelica’s Monastery and EWTN in Alabama. These trips with forty-five pilgrims, provided wonderful spiritual experiences and sometimes the pilgrims were seen on national TV with Mother Angelica.

Lora and her family also provided Thanksgiving Dinners at the St. Mary’s School Cafeteria for the “poor and lonely” for six years. These dinners were provided by Lora and friends at no cost to the guests and served by the Altstadt children. She also served “Meals on Wheels” and distributed Holy Communion to the sick.

One of the highlights of Lora’s life was a trip with Jerry to Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. The trip was sponsored by the many priests of the Evansville Catholic Diocese, including special friend Father Donald Ackerman. Special experiences included the audience with Pope John Paul II, the film sights of the movie “The Sound of Music,” Dachau, the Nazi prison comp, the Alps, and many others.