(Jasper, IN) Arnold J. “Arnie” Mehringer, age 82 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:12 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Arnie was born in Evansville, Indiana on May 11, 1941, to Alphonse and Frances (Thewes) Mehringer. After Alphonse passed when Arnie was ten, he was raised by his mother and stepfather Ray Jochum. He married Lucille Durcholz on October 10, 1964, in Precious Blood Catholic Church.

He served in the Indiana Army National Guard.

Arnie retired from Jasper Lumber after many years in the woodworking industry. He also farmed part-time his entire life.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He was active in the 4-H, where he was a member of the Sheep Committee. Arnie was a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation and enjoyed being a volunteer and tour guide for the Dubois County Museum.

He enjoyed performing as Santa during the holidays, woodworking, fishing, hunting, playing cards, IU Basketball, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Lucille Mehringer, Jasper, two daughters, Angie Luebbehusen (Chris), St. Anthony, Cindy Piper (Derek), Greenwood, IN, three sons, Andy Mehringer (Marianne), Jasper, Wayne Mehringer (Lisa), Dubois, and Gordon Mehringer, Leavenworth, IN, thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Stan Jochum (Gayle), Jasper, and one sister-in-law, Cheryl Mehringer, Maryland.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his stepfather Ray Jochum, and one brother, Clete Mehringer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arnold J. “Arnie” Mehringer will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Dubois County Museum, or the Sisters of St. Benedict Monastery in Ferdinand.

