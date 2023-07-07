(Clark County, IN) At roughly 8:30 Thursday morning law enforcement agencies were informed of a potential plane crash near Port Road and Middle Road, about a mile north of the Ohio River, just east of the Port of Indiana.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find that the wreckage was not visible from the road; they found a small, two-seater Diamond Katana personal aircraft crashed and lying upright in a field about ¾ of a mile south of Middle Road.

Neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured in the incident and informed officers they were Louisville, Kentucky, residents who had departed from Bowman Field in Louisville for their flight.

ISP is in the process of conducting a standard preliminary investigation of the crash for their findings to be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will conduct a separate and more thorough investigation.

At this time detectives believe a mechanical malfunction could be the causing factor of the crash. The FAA arrived at the scene on Thursday afternoon to continue the ongoing investigation and make the final determination on what caused the accident.