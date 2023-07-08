(Jasper, IN) The Jasper Police Department began an extensive investigation on June 30, 2023, after receiving allegations that 49-year-old Michael L. Crockett, of Jasper, had sexual contact with a female child under 14 years old.

Probable cause was established throughout the investigation and during an interview with detectives at the Jasper Police Department, Michael Crockett admitted to the allegations made against him by the child.

Michael Crockett was arrested, transported to, and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on four Level 1 Felony Child Molesting charges and four Level 4 Felony Child Molesting charges.