The pageant to determine the 2023 Dubois County Queen’s Court, for the upcoming Dubois County 4-H Fair.

Contestants are as follows:

Taylor Blackgrove, Brenna Brosmer, Emma Buening, Ella Goeppner, Aubrey Luebbehusen, Hannah Schwenk, Kate Stemle, Madison Wathen, and Mya Ziegler

Bella Beckman, Olivia Bell, Amerynn Fetter, Lexi Fuhrman, and Tatum Wehr.

Amelia Popp, Lilyana Hoffman, Sophia Harris, and Kate Schiefer.

Ariyana Ash, Sarah Wehr, Carli Foster, Ryleigh Thomas and Annabelle Giesler.

Recorded by Jeremy Markos.

By Kaitlyn Neukam

