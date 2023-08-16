A free Grief Support program is being offered by Memorial Hospital.

The free Grief Support Series program was made to offer reassurance and comfort for individuals dealing with grief from situations such as the death of a loved one, a child leaving home, or overwhelming changes in one’s personal life.

Participants will learn that grief is normal, examine the various emotions of grief, be encouraged to face the pain, and find ways to make a healthy emotional withdrawal from the loss.

Conducting the sessions will be Theresa O’Bryan, Hospital Chaplain, and Tom Holsworth, a clinical psychologist who has served as a co-facilitator of this program since its inception in 1991.

This 5-week program begins on Tuesday, September 12th, and will run for 5 weeks, ending on Tuesday, October 10th with all programs taking place from 6 to 8 PM in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Chapel.

While the program is free, space is limited and pre-registration is required. Pre-registration can be done by calling 812-996-0219.