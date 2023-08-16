The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is offering a Community Recycling Grant.

This grant funding from IDEM is for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal.

Indiana counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, universities, schools, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting from $1,000 up to $100,000 in funding.

Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction or household hazardous waste, and organics management, including yard waste management and composting.

Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective, and sustainable programs and applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diverted from landfills as a result of the project.

Applications will be accepted for the grant from August 21st through September 29th.

To apply for the grant visit IDEM’s website at idem.IN.gov/recycle. For additional information call 800-451-6027, or email crgp@idem.IN.gov.

Final funding determinations will be made in late December of 2023.