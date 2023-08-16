The Dubois County Museum will host an archaeology event in reference to Indiana’s Archaeology Month in September.

In cooperation with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, the Dubois County Museum will present this special archaeology program on Saturday, September 9th.

From 10 until 11 AM Eastern Time, a panel discussion titled “Archaeology in Dubois County” will feature archaeologist, Dr. Rick Jones, along with local collectors, Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas.

The purpose of the panel is to learn about the Native Americans who lived in this area for more than 12,000 years from the artifacts they left behind.

Local collectors will share their knowledge of the type of artifacts and the notable artifacts discovered in Dubois County.

From 11 AM until noon, Retired State Archaeologist Dr. Rick Jones, will identify artifacts brought to the museum. The public is invited to bring in arrowheads and spearpoints.

Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas will also be present to talk to the public about Native American artifacts.

The museum will be open as usual on the day of the event from 10 AM until 4 PM.

For more information, contact Cheryl Sermersheim, Archaeology Day Coordinator, at 812-634-7733 or csermersheim@gmail.com.