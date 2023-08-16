Latest News

An Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group is being hosted by Memorial Hospital.

The Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group meeting dates are the first Tuesday of every month and pre-registration is not necessary. 

The next meeting is Tuesday, September 5th, from 6:30 to 8 PM in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located on the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper. 

This support group allows caregivers to come together to share knowledge and experiences in caring for loved ones who are affected by these illnesses. 

For more information visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.” 

If you are not comfortable attending due to Covid-19 but would like more information on dementia and being a caregiver, call 812-996-2862.

