The August edition of the Heart of Jasper’s “Shop and Sip” series will happen Wednesday, August 16th from 5:00-7:00 P.M. The public is invited to experience a fun night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and beer and wine at select merchants! Live music will be performed by Kirby Staileynear the firepit on the Downtown Square.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5-7 P.M. The remaining dates are Wednesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, October 18th.