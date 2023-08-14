Latest News

Lane Restrictions Planned State Road 164 in Jasper Pike County 4-Her Won Blue Ribbon with Special Merit at 2023 Indiana State Fair Regional Women’s Conference in Princeton is Set for September Heart of Jasper’s August “Shop and Sip” to Take Place Wednesday Evening INDOT Announces U.S. 50 Lane Restrictions Near Washington

The August edition of the Heart of Jasper’s “Shop and Sip” series will happen Wednesday, August 16th from 5:00-7:00 P.M. The public is invited to experience a fun night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and beer and wine at select merchants! Live music will be performed by Kirby Staileynear the firepit on the Downtown Square.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5-7 P.M. The remaining dates are Wednesday, September 20th, and Wednesday, October 18th.

On By Kaleb Knepp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post