Helen C. Lowe (née Stenftenagel) age 82 of Jasper, Indiana passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.

Helen was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 11, 1941, to Fred and Georgina (Marks) Stenftenagel. She married William T. Lowe on June 15, 1963, in Arlington, VA. Helen graduated from Ireland High School in 1959. She was Secretary-Treasurer of William Lowe and Sons and also worked in the construction industry in Northern Virginia for many years. She moved to southeast Georgia after retirement.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Ann’s Society. She enjoyed flower gardening, especially her Daylilies, her Crape Myrtles, Camellias, and Azaleas, of which she had many. She enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, and enjoyed watching the Washington Football Team and the Indianapolis Colts.

She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Lowe, and one son, James A. Lowe. After her husband’s death, she moved back to her hometown of Jasper, Indiana.

She is survived by one son, Thomas E. Lowe of Corpus Christie, Texas, and three grandchildren, Tiffani Lowe, Ashley Lowe, and Austin Lowe. Also surviving brothers Hubert (Mary) Stenftenagel, Michael (Susan) Stenftenagel, sister Charlene Stenftenagel, sister-in-law Margie Stenftenagel, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were four sisters – Alicia (Sally) Stenftenagel, Clara Mae Stenftenagel both of Jasper, Indiana, Alice Bieles of Lake Placid, Florida, Martha Bemben of Ft. Myers, Florida, and one brother, Silas “Si” Stenftenagel of Jasper, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen C. Lowe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Viewing to be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana on Saturday, August 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

