The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for U.S. 50 near Washington.

Beginning around Monday, August 14th, crews will be restricting the east-bound and west-bound lanes of U.S. 50 Near the Knox and Daviess County Line.

These restrictions will allow for bridge maintenance along the road. This work is expected to last through mid-October.

For any inquiries, please contact 855-463-6848