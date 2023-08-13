The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced a recent security breach has exposed certain personal information of Indiana Medicaid members.

The names, addresses, case numbers, and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members of Indiana Medicaid were exposed in the breach, which occurred in the MOVIEit application used by Maximus Health Services. The Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted.

The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.

The people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a communication from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity.

Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members that were affected with information and options for credit monitoring.

If you have any questions or want additional information call toll‐free 1-833-919-4749.