Donald D. Charron, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Don was born in Gettysburg, South Dakota on November 12, 1963, to Alfred and Darlene (Martschinske) Charron. He married Kari E. Andrews on September 24, 1988, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was a 1981 Faulkton High School graduate. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. There he was on the football team and served in the National Guard.

Kimball International brought Don and his family to Jasper in 1999. He later became Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kimball Electronics. After an accomplished career, he retired in March of 2023.



Don was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Don was a world traveler. He enjoyed football, golf, hunting, skiing, and dedicated his life to his faith, friends, and family.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years; Kari Charron, Jasper, one son; Sam Charron, Indianapolis, two daughters; Avery (Ted) Krempp, Jasper, and Anna Charron, Rotterdam, stepmother; Gayle Charron, Brookings, South Dakota, six sisters; Brenda (Bob) Bryant, Joan (Larry) Bitz, Lisa (Joe) Dudley, Karen (Jay) Ruth, Angie (Brad) Reinke, Ann (Alan) Hess, three brothers; Dan (Peg) Charron, Daryl Charron, and Doyle Charron, and a large extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Dennis Charron.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald D. Charron will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to any Catholic charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com