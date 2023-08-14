Latest News

The 3rd Annual Regional Women’s Conference is happening in September.

This event will take place on Friday, September 29th, at the Toyota Events Center located at the Gibson County Fairgrounds and is an opportunity for empowerment, learning, networking, and fun.

The keynote speaker for the event will be the CEO of the HDR advisory group, Andrea Butcher, with other speakers including Toyota Indiana President, Leah Curry, and author and speaker, Ashley Elliott.

For more information, or to register, visit warrickcountyincoc.wliinc27.com/events.

On By Celia Neukam

