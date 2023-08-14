A Pike County 4-Her won top honors at the Indiana State Fair.

At the 2023 Indiana State Fair, 14-Year-Old, Haley Hallett, of Velpin, presented a short speech about women’s empowerment for the Public Speaking Junior Division.

During the presentation, she spoke of her experience as a girl in Scouts BSA and the challenges that accompanied it.

For her presentation, Haley received a Blue Ribbon with special merit; one of the two highest awards given.

Haley has been in 4-H for 9 years and is a student at Jasper High School.