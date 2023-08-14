Latest News

Lane Restrictions Planned State Road 164 in Jasper Pike County 4-Her Won Blue Ribbon with Special Merit at 2023 Indiana State Fair Regional Women’s Conference in Princeton is Set for September Heart of Jasper’s August “Shop and Sip” to Take Place Wednesday Evening INDOT Announces U.S. 50 Lane Restrictions Near Washington

A Pike County 4-Her won top honors at the Indiana State Fair.

At the 2023 Indiana State Fair, 14-Year-Old, Haley Hallett, of Velpin, presented a short speech about women’s empowerment for the Public Speaking Junior Division.

During the presentation, she spoke of her experience as a girl in Scouts BSA and the challenges that accompanied it.

For her presentation, Haley received a Blue Ribbon with special merit; one of the two highest awards given.

Haley has been in 4-H for 9 years and is a student at Jasper High School.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post