Eileen M. Gillespie, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Eileen was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 26, 1939, to Otto and Anna (Wagner) Lindauer. She married Larry Gillespie on June 25, 1960, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1999.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Jasper Desk and then retired from St. Vincent de Paul in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Surviving is one son, Scott (Laurie) Gillespie, Keller, TX, two grandchildren, Lance and Grant Gillespie, two sisters, Janet Comer, Houston, TX, and Marian (Rod) Anstaett, Indianapolis, IN.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen M. Gillespie will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

There will be no visitation.

