DUBOIS COUNTY, IN. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 164 in Jasper.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 21, crews will begin restricting traffic on State Road 164 in Jasper. These restrictions will take place between 7th Street and 3rd Street. State Road 164 will be restricted down to a two-way street during this project. Restrictions will allow crews to begin an HMA overlay. During the project, a 10-foot width restriction will be in place for both lanes of traffic. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.