The Jasper Chamber has announced the ribbon cutting for a new bank.

The new bank being welcomed to Jasper is Liberty Federal Credit Union which is located at 4316 North Newton Street.

The ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29th, at 12 PM, and following the ribbon cutting tours will be available.

For more information about Liberty Federal Credit Union or to see their hours, visit libertyfcu.org/location/jasper.