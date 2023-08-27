Latest News

A Membership Dinner is being held for DAV Chapter #77 and Auxiliary Members.

This membership dinner will be held on Thursday, September 14th, at VFW Post 673, located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper.

The event will begin at 6:30 PM and dinner will start at 7 PM, with the cost of dinner being $10.

At the dinner, there will also be a speaker to talk about the honor flights and they will also present flags to the local nursing homes.

RSVP is required and can be done by calling Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.

The deadline to RSVP is Monday, September 4th.

On By Celia Neukam

