A Jasper man is behind bars after committing theft.

Saturday evening the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Retro Mexican Cuisine due to a report of stolen property.

Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation and were able to locate and take into custody the suspect, 20-year-old, Silas Bauer.

It was later found that Bauer had been drinking alcoholic beverages and was under the age of 21.

Bauer was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of theft and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.