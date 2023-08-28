(Holland, IN) Sondra Allene Sickbert, age 85, of Holland, passed away surrounded by her family at 3:41 a.m., on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born September 27, 1937, in Evansville, to Walter and Hulda (Preston) Borman. She married Albert Sickbert on July 2, 1960, at St. Paul UCC in Holland. Sondra was proud of being a 10-year member of 4-H in her youth. She enjoyed taking yearly vacations with her family, camping, sewing, crocheting, reading and especially spending time with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, 10-month-old, Gary, twin to Jerry; brothers, Jesse, Bob, Ray, and Ralph Borman; a sister, 2-year-old, Marjorie Borman; and a step-grandchild, Jaclyn Jochem.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Albert Sickbert of Holland; a son, Jerry (Lori) Sickbert of Santa Claus; a sister, Dorothy (Carl) Barnett of De Gonia Springs; three grandchildren, Stephanie (fiancé – Zach Fowler) Sickbert, Natalie (Brandon) Bunch, Andy (Lydia) Sickbert; and a step-grandchild, Megan (Chuck) Johnson.

Funeral services for Sondra Sickbert will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, at St. Paul UCC in Holland with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Tuesday, August 29th from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. E.D.T. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Plants and other memorial gifts would be greatly appreciated instead of cut flower arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com