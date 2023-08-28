The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Fund grant.

The Historic Preservation Fund grant provides funding to support the rehabilitation of sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grants can support architectural and historical, archaeological, and acquisition and development or rehabilitation projects.

In order to be eligible for a grant, applicants must be tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, or local government units. Eligible properties must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places individually or as contributing resources within listed historic districts.

Rehabilitation activities must meet federal preservation standards. Common rehabilitation grant projects include roof and gutter repair or replacement, masonry rehabilitation, window repair, and other exterior measures to secure the building from water and weather. General remodeling, construction of additions, landscaping, signage, and purchase of furniture or equipment are not eligible activities under this program.

The deadline for proposals is Friday, October 6th at 5 PM and all proposals must be received by DNR by the deadline. Applicants should review the instruction packets carefully to note updates to the application and submission requirements. Application packets are available at dnr.IN.gov/historic-preservation.

For more information about the application packets or potential projects, contact Steve Kennedy at skennedy@dnr.IN.gov, or 317-232-6981 or contact Malia Vanaman at mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov, or 317-232-1648.