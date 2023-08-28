The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Corrections.

This lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Corrections is for denying gender-affirming surgery to a transgender woman who is currently incarcerated.

The IDOC’s actions are due to a new law passed during the 2023 legislative session, specifically HEA 1569, which forces the IDOC to deny necessary gender-affirming medical care to incarcerated transgender people.

The lawsuit claims that the new law violates the Eighth Amendment since the Supreme Court has ruled denial of necessary medical care for incarcerated individuals is a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that HEA 1569 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

This lawsuit is the fifth lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana against legislation passed during the 2023 session.

To see the full complaint click here.